In an effort to fully staff its police and fire departments, Shrewsbury city officials on Tuesday unanimously authorized the police chief to offer contracts to recruits without police academy training, and approved a budget transfer to the fire department to promote an open position.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas requested the authorization to offer contracts to two police recruits to attend St. Louis County’s Police Academy in January 2023. Vargas told Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen that ongoing recruitment efforts have not produced qualified applicants that have received Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training. The recruits would attend the next available police academy class, which begins Jan. 2, as paid employees of Shrewsbury.
The city would be required to provide the recruits both pay and medical benefits on the first day of the academy, which is a six-month program. Following completion of the academy, the recruits would be sworn in with the Shrewsbury Police Department and begin a 15-week field training program with a field training officer.
Vargas said beyond uniforms, there is no additional cost to the city for the academy because the police department is part of the training program. She added that recruits would be asked to sign an agreement with the city, committing to stay with Shrewsbury for a minimum of three years.
“We recently did this with Officer Brian Tran, who has been a tremendous asset to our department and to the city,” Vargas said.
The board also unanimously approved a request from the fire and police chiefs to authorize a transfer of unspent funds from the police department’s budget to the fire department’s budget to allow the fire department to advertise its last remaining opening.