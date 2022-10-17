When I was growing up and assisted my father in any number of projects (mostly as a tool gopher), he taught me the axiom, “Measure twice, cut once.” I feel like the folks complaining about the city of Webster’s purchase of two new police vehicles need to revisit this credo.
The vehicles in question are Mustang Mach E’s. This vehicle is not a sports car. It has the Mustang moniker, but is actually a compact SUV, not unlike the current fleet of Webster Groves’ finest. Granted, the cost associated with the purchase is $15,000 to $20,000 higher for the electric vehicle. One must then measure how much it costs to operate.
It would cost approximately $12 to “fill” the electric vehicle’s tank versus $50 to $60 to fill a gasoline-powered vehicle. Over a five-year period, estimates in savings on fueling electric versus gas vehicles range from $2,000 to $7,000 per year depending on gas prices and driving habits. That is between $10,000 and $35,000 cheaper for the electric versus the gas-powered vehicle.
By my math, that makes these vehicles on par, cost wise, with gas-powered vehicles. I’m sure all of this was taken into account by the people who made the decision to purchase these vehicles. The bonus in all of this is that we are not adding more greenhouse gases to the environment, and giving OPEC a little less power over us.
Let’s remember that before we try and “cut” public decisions and officials with our sharp words and rhetoric that we do our measurements and the criticism is justified.
Michael Blumenkemper
Webster Groves