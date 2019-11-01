A Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl has opened its second St. Louis area location at 343 S. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood.
The Kirkwood Rush Bowls is owned and operated by husband and wife team Kim and Ken Moroney. This is the second location for the couple, who are signed on for at least three St. Louis locations over the next several years.
“We are thrilled to continue introducing Rush Bowls to the St. Louis area,” said Kim. “The community has really embraced us over the last year and we love that we are able to make healthy eating easier for so many in the area. A healthy lifestyle has always been an important part of our lives, and now others can make health a priority as well.”
Rush Bowls serves meals on the go in the form of bowls made from blended fruit and vegetables, then topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients. It has 40 bowls on its menu, as well as smoothies made with fruit and vegetables, including acai, kale and avocado, to name a few.
Rush Bowls continues to expand its national footprint. Today, there are 22 locations open and operating in 13 states and Canada, with nearly 100 additional Rush Bowls in various stages of development in over 20 states.