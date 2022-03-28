Whether an individual is recovering from a surgery or illness and in need of short-term rehabilitation or facing a longer period of skilled nursing care, McKnight Place Extended Care provides peace of mind.
“We offer exceptional nursing care, as well as a full complement of therapy services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy,” says marketing director Christina Schulte.
Specialized therapy for specific conditions, such as lymphedema, is provided by a therapist trained to treat these disorders, and all staff receive special training in dementia care. “In addition, our wide variety of social events helps residents stay engaged in meaningful activities throughout the day,” Schulte says. “Each resident has different preferences and needs, and our personalized care ensures that each resident’s expectations are met.”
The mood is lively as residents and staff participate in special activities designed for enrichment and enjoyment. Music therapy and art expression are popular choices, and daily exercise programs are designed to keep residents active.
Some activities are simply for fun and help maintain the community spirit at McKnight Place Extended Care. Speakers present intriguing programs that spark ideas and conversation. Ensembles and bands make toes tap and fingers snap. Small groups enjoy card games, craft projects and cooking demonstrations.
No matter how much fun they have, the most important thing for residents and their families is quality of care. “Our staff is excellent in the care they provide,” Schulte says. “We truly work as a team to make each day exceptional for our residents. One of the reasons we’re able to do this is because of the longevity in key care positions and our management team. Residents and their families benefit from having experienced, well-trained staff here to help them.”
“McKnight Place Extended Care, like all of The Gatesworth communities, is locally owned,” Schulte adds. “That makes a difference to our residents, their families and employees. The owners are here, on-site, to address any concerns that may arise. They also care deeply for the community and have chosen to build senior living worthy of their own friends and family – and it shows.”
