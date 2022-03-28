McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care has become known for its high-quality amenities, personalized services and expert care, but its history of making people a priority is what really sets itself apart from many other senior communities. That starts with the residents and extends to their loved ones.
With over 30 years of experience in top-quality senior living, McKnight Place knows how to help its residents live fulfilling lives. The professional staff gets to know all residents and their families. Ownership and management truly care about all of the people and things that matter to each and every resident.
Moving to a senior community can be stressful, especially for those who have lived in a house, condo or apartment for many years. That’s why McKnight Place has staff members who focus on professional relocation. They have the skills, compassion and resources to help with every aspect of a move.
The step-by-step process includes initial consultation, sorting and organizing, comprehensive planning, interior design, detailed scheduling and cleaning out assistance. The goal is to make the transition as easy as possible.
The McKnight Place staff works hard to create memorable dining experiences. Highlights include an expansive menu, custom food options, great conversations, first-class tableside service and quality atmosphere.
Residents can enjoy a cozy breakfast by the fireplace in the Garden Café, gourmet lunch on an outdoor patio or multiple-course dinner in a formal dining room. The staff tailors meals to the liking of each individual. McKnight Place’s award-winning chef also enjoys when residents share their favorite recipes.
McKnight Place residents can live the life they choose through hundreds of activities and events each month. And loved ones are invited to participate as well. Calendars feature entertainment, guest speakers, games, religious services and much more. Entertainment options include movies, happy hours, comedy hours and intergenerational music. Card/word/bingo games and trivia nights highlight the games category.
Many senior communities are owned by large national companies. That typically leads to a corporate environment with no personal touch. Consider that to be the opposite of what has happened for over 30 years at McKnight Place.
These owners are local, with each having an onsite office. They are dedicated to the St. Louis region. They are deeply invested in day-to-day operations and the lives of all concerned. Residents with questions or concerns have access to decision makers. The same goes with family members who have caregiving responsibilities.
The relationships McKnight Place residents have with their loved ones are very important. Staff members make that clear from the beginning. Family members and friends are encouraged to participate in events and activities with residents. Local owners and attentive managers work hard to provide a high level of care for every resident.
Peace of mind is important. That’s why the McKnight Place staff builds trust with each resident and their family members to let all parties know the day-to-day care will be at a very high level. The employees are committed to personal well-being and satisfaction for residents plus as much day-to-day happiness as possible for everyone involved.
McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care invites those looking for high-quality senior care to become part of the family. To learn more or schedule a personal tour, please call 314-993-3333 or visit McKnightPlace.com.
