Former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch took time to complain about his successor, Wesley Bell, in the Letters to the Editor (WKT, Oct. 15). Maybe he should take a look in a mirror before he complains.
Reason number one: Mr. McCulloch is writing letters to the editor instead of prosecuting law breakers, making the same mistake Hillary Clinton and William Lacy Clay made. He assumed he was entitled to another term and took his opposition too lightly. Ultimately, Wesley Bell went out and campaigned much harder and took nothing for granted, upsetting Mr. McCulloch in the election. Add a little Ferguson frustration to the mix and it is no wonder why Mr. McCulloch lost.
Reason number two is his own failure to do his job. In 2014, Mr. McCulloch, somewhat arbitrarily, stopped prosecuting the fare evaders on MetroLink. Shortly thereafter, crime skyrocketed on MetroLink. Word got around to the low-life, sub-human scum who were not paying fares that they could get away with it. Furthermore, how many of these criminals might have been prevented from committing other crimes if they had been busted for fare evasion on MetroLink? I think you need to think about that before you complain about your successor.
Finally, there is an election coming up next year. If you want your old job back, you can run for it. Just make sure you do the entire job and don’t pick and choose which laws you are going to enforce. Meantime, say hello to William Lacy Clay when you bump into him at the unemployment office.
Bill Heger
Rock Hill