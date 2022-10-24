While 17 of Missouri’s 34 state Senate seats are up for election on Nov. 8, 16 of those seats were pretty much decided in the Republican and Democratic primaries. St. Louis County’s Senate District 24 is host to the single-most watched Senate campaign in the state, and the rare contest in which the outcome remains uncertain.
A redrawn Senate District 24 adds to the uncertainty. The district generally extends from the border with St. Charles County to the north and the Jefferson County border to the south — a corridor that runs on both sides of Interstate 270 and now takes in all or part of Kirkwood, Glendale, Des Peres, Sunset Hills and Fenton.
Democrat Jill Schupp has represented District 24 for the past eight years, and will be termed out of office in January 2023.
Hoping to secure the Senate district for Democrats is State Rep. Tracy McCreery of House District 88. Also facing term limits, McCreery has represented the 88th House District since 2014.
On the Republican side is George Hruza, a dermatologist and Huntleigh resident who for two decades has advocated on behalf of patients on matters related to health care. He is an adjunct professor of dermatology at St. Louis University and former president of the American Academy of Dermatology. This is his first bid at holding public office.
The McCreery and Hruza campaigns have been expensive ones, with both candidates taking political shots at one another via a series of TV ad campaigns. Hruza said, as of Oct. 18, he had raised about $300,000 toward his election, and had personally contributed an additional $3 million to his campaign. An Oct. 17 filing with the state shows that McCreery has raised $839,000 toward her election.
Though District 24 has a new shape, McCreery said it still generally runs 53% Democratic, about the same as it was before redistricting.
An Olivette resident since 2002, McCreery takes issue with a Hruza TV ad claiming she failed to pass a single bill she introduced during her eight years in the House, and that she missed 286 votes. With Democrats representing a minority in the Missouri House, McCreery said Democrat-sponsored bills rarely go before committees.
“I have had bills passed, though they didn’t have my name on them. I’m perfectly fine with partnering with colleagues on the other side of the aisle to get things across the finish line,” she said.
As for those missed votes, McCreery said her husband in the spring of 2016 suffered a “traumatic” accident at home, leaving him in a wheelchair for nine weeks. She stayed home to take care of him.
“I missed three weeks of work. I love my husband very much, and would not have done it any other way. Last year, I only missed four votes out of 585,” she said.
McCreery has worked as a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood and as an associate director for Missouri NARAL (now Pro-Choice Missouri). In a TV ad, she slams her Republican opponent for his campaign donations to “radical, anti-choice politicians.”
Hruza said he has donated to the campaigns of congressmen and senators, and not all of them were Republicans.
“As for my contributions, there was no relation to the abortion issue. What I was interested in was where they stood on issues relating to my patients and health care issues. The contributions had nothing to do with abortion,” he said.
Hruza describes himself as the son of a Holocaust survivor, having arrived to New York at the age of 14 from socialist totalitarian Czechoslovakia. Both of his parents, since passed away, were physicians, as are he and his sister.
“We came here with a suitcase, a family of four. I would go on to become a dermatologist, marry and have four children. We are living the American dream, and that wouldn’t be possible in any other country in the world,” Hruza said. “But that American dream may be slipping away from our children. I felt compelled to get involved, and that’s why I’m running for public office.”
McCreery has spent much of her professional career involved in politics and community service. She served as an aide to state Sen. Joan Bray and in Gov. Bob Holden’s administration. She is a founding member of the St. Louis Rescue and Restore Coalition, which advocates for victims of human trafficking.
She was also an early member of the St. Louis Million Mom March, a group formed to fight gun violence; a member of the Women’s Group on Race Relations; and is a founding member of the Consumers Council of Missouri. She said education will be a top priority should she be elected to the Senate.
“The residents of the 24th District are all very proud of their children, their students and their schools. They all want their kids to have a world-class education — public schools that are fully funded, class sizes that are reduced and an increase in pay for teachers. With the right class sizes and good pay for teachers we can make sure that we attract the best and brightest,” McCreery said.
Hruza said the economy, improving education and public safety are his top concerns. A self-described “Reagan Republican,” Hruza said he will work to eliminate unnecessary regulations that make it difficult for businesses to expand and operate, while keeping those regulations that keep citizens safe.
On crime, Hruza said police must have the support of the public and should not be judged by “a few bad eggs.” He said St. Louis County has over 100 vacancies on its police force, and that hiring more police officers will require more financial resources.
“It’s important to root out bad apples on the police force, to be very transparent, but we shouldn’t paint police with a broad brush. Police training should be second to none, and that will give people assurance that their police can be trusted.”
Hruza said he is concerned about extreme forms of political rhetoric that have become commonplace in society.
“It can cause problems because there are people who believe they can take matters into their own hands. We should be discussing issues on their merits. I am not a career politician. I’m someone who, if elected, will try to bring the temperature down,” Hruza said.
McCreery said she also supports police and fire fighters. She has been endorsed by the St. Louis County Police Officers Association and the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters.
As a state representative, McCreery supported expansion of Medicaid in Missouri, then said she stood up to legislators who refused to fund the expansion.
“The legislature ignored the voters. Then the courts said ‘no’ you can’t do this. This money is going to working people. They work very, very hard, but they just don’t have access to health insurance from their employer,” she said.
McCreery said she looks forward to serving and has the ability to work with people on both sides of the aisle, both at the local level and all the way up to Washington, D.C.
“I’m also a strong advocate and I’m not going to back down from supporting public schools, police and fire, and senior citizens who are on fixed incomes,” McCreery said.