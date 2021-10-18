Environmentalist Kay Drey will be honored at the First Amendment Celebration of the St. Louis Gateway Journalism Review on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. Sign up for this virtual celebration at tinyurl.com/3rakxfet.
The celebration will benefit the nation’s only regional journalism review. Keynote Speaker is former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Kirkwood.
Kay Drey was active in the Webster-Kirkwood area with the activist groups Citizens Against Radioactive Transport and Citizens United For Responsible Energy in the 1980s and 1990s. In more recent times, she has helped lead STL Moms Demand Action for the cleanup of radioactive waste in North County and West Lake Landfill.