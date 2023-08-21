When Michael Butz started MBhealth Insurance Agency in 2012 he felt that people needed help navigating the complex world of Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) insurance. Since then, the Affton based business has been helping clients and continuing to grow. MBhealth offers many types of insurance consulting services including life, dental, vision, hearing, and medical travel insurance, but the main focus is on individuals enrolled in Obamacare (ACA), Medicare recipients and small business group insurance.
Agents Daniel Jung and Robert Seay have been with the agency since the beginning in 2012. They welcomed their newest agent Bobby Dean in 2023, who is a great addition to the agency. Combined the agents of MBhealth have over 70+ years of experience in the health insurance industry.
Butz and his agents explain complex insurance matters to their clients and put them in simple terms to better understand. “The most satisfaction I derive from is answering all of a client’s questions,” he said. “I take great pride in being able to find solutions for our clients, even in the most complex situations.” Clients of MBhealth appreciate it, too.
“Mike is an extremely caring and thoughtful individual, who is a master when it comes to explaining the complex subject matter of health insurance,” said J.B., who is a current client of MBhealth. “He is well-rounded in the field and is excellent at helping build a health care plan that will cater to your family or business’s needs. He is great at asking tough questions and finding the right product that will protect you in case of an emergency.”
Butz would like to remind people that open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15, and open enrollment for Individual Obamacare (ACA) begins November 1. Appointment times fill quickly so call and book your appointment with MBhealth today!
9700 Mackenzie Rd., Suite 101 | St. Louis, MO 63123 | 314-544-5400 | mbhealth.com