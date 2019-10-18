Thanks to Elizabeth Parks for her letter in the Sept. 27 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times about the need to take action on climate change! One step that we can take locally — ask our own mayor to sign up with Mayors for Clean Energy. These mayors are pledging their support for transitioning to 100% clean and renewable energy.
Already, many mayors in St. Louis County have done so, including mayors in University City, Dellwood, Maplewood and Florissant.
Time for the mayors in cities like Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Shrewsbury and Rock Hill to get on board as well.
Recently, many local high school students, including those at Webster Groves and at Nerinx High Schools, participated in the Global Climate Strike. I was proud that my son William was part of the protest at Webster High. Now we adults should do our part and urge our mayors to show leadership!
John Hickey
Missouri Sierra Club
Webster Groves