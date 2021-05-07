Several St. Louis area mayors are participating in Mayors For Meals this Saturday, May 8. Food and hygiene items for the St. Louis Area Foodbank will be collected from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:
• Webster Groves City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Rock Hill City Hall, 827 N. Rock Hill Road
• Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive
• Glendale City Hall, 424 N. Sappington Road
• The Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road
Recommended items for donation include canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, cereal, pasta, dish soap, sanitizing wipes, soap and lotion, toothpaste, baby food or formula, feminine hygiene products, shampoo and conditioner, diapers, toilet paper and paper towels.