mayors for meals

Many St. Louis area mayors are participating in Mayors For Meals this Saturday, May 8. Food and hygeine items for the St. Louis Area Foodbank will be collected from 9 a.m. - noon at the following locations:

• Webster Groves — City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.

• Rock Hill — City Hall, 827 N. Rock Hill Road

• Kirkwood — Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive

• Glendale — City Hall, 424 N. Sappington Road

• Des Peres — The Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road

Recommended items for donation are: canned meat; canned vegetables; canned fruit; peanut butter; cereal; pasta; dish soap; sanitizing wipes; soap and lotion; toothpaste; baby food or formula; feminine products; shampoo and conditioner; diapers; toilet paper; and paper towels.