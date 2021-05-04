Many St. Louis area mayors are participating in Mayors For Meals this Saturday, May 8. Food and hygeine items for the St. Louis Area Foodbank will be collected from 9 a.m. - noon at the following locations:
• Webster Groves — City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Rock Hill — City Hall, 827 N. Rock Hill Road
• Kirkwood — Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive
• Glendale — City Hall, 424 N. Sappington Road
• Des Peres — The Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road
Recommended items for donation are: canned meat; canned vegetables; canned fruit; peanut butter; cereal; pasta; dish soap; sanitizing wipes; soap and lotion; toothpaste; baby food or formula; feminine products; shampoo and conditioner; diapers; toilet paper; and paper towels.