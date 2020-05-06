Metro Mayors of St. Louis is partnering with the St. Louis Area Food Bank for a food donation drive on Saturday, May 9.
Collection bins will be in Kirkwood at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at E. Argonne and Taylor avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and in Webster Groves at City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Kirkwood, look for a National Guard truck, National Guardsmen and Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin near the “food truck” parking spaces next to the farmers market on Taylor Ave. The truck will arrive at 8:30 a.m.
The National Guard and Webster Mayor Gerry Welch will attend the Webster Event.
Non-perishable food items such as canned and dry goods are requested, as are hygiene items such as laundry detergent, hand soap and shampoo/conditioner.
The St. Louis Area Food Bank distributes food and personal hygiene items to several food banks in the area, including Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.