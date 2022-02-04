Following her scathing statement taking the city’s year-old management team to task on a number of issues, Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said she was fully prepared for the wrath she would face. She wasn’t wrong.
Welch’s unexpected criticism of the city’s top administrators came at Tuesday night’s council meeting, just prior to a council vote on a pair of resolutions recommended by City Manager Marie Peoples to change employee vacation and sick leave benefits. Those changes affect police department personnel in particular.
Under the old sick leave policy, the city allowed sick time payouts of 25% of sick leave accrued for those over 50 years old with 10 years of experience with the city. Those 50 and over with 20-plus years of service received 50% of their sick leave balance.
Under the new policy, anyone who is at least 50 years old and has worked at least 10 years with the city by Dec. 31, 2022, will retain those benefits. Anyone not meeting those qualifications this year will not.
Welch, who voted against the changes, described the new policies as “an egregious assault on our staff, as it took away a benefit that employees expected, worked for and counted on when they separated from the city.”
Welch challenged council members to look into the face of a police officer who has served the city for 20 years, who counted on the sick pay benefit for retirement, and tell that officer “you support this loss.”
“Taking money from our employees is wrong, will likely result in a further loss of well-trained police officers and paramedics and other staff, and has the potential for lawsuits that could cost the city more money,” Welch added.
During the public comment period of Tuesday’s council meeting, Capt. Stephen Spear, commander of field operations for the Webster Groves Police Department, and Suzanne Peterson, legal council for the Fraternal Order of Police, voiced their opposition to the personnel policy changes.
Spear said that within recent days he has lost three members of his staff — a combined 69 years of police experience — because of the changes the council was considering that night. He called for the council to take 30 days to explore “fiscally responsible alternatives” to reducing payouts for accrued sick and vacation time. The council did not act on his request.
Suzanne Peterson said many police officers have devoted a lifetime of service to Webster Groves because of the promises of benefits written into the previous policies. She said some officers may have to delay retirement should benefits be taken away.
Along with the mayor, Council Members Laura Arnold and Pam Bliss voted “no” on the sick leave resolution.
In a statement to the Times on Wednesday morning, City Manager Marie Peoples said the recommendations were not made lightly.
“Like the council, I value our city employees and applaud them for the hard work they do every day for the people of Webster Groves,” Peoples said. “I understand the concern, anxiety and fear that arises out of budget conversations. Like all municipal organizations, our primary expense is employee costs, which is reflected by the fact that 76% of the city general fund budget is dedicated to employee salaries and benefits. There is no way to go about budget conversations without discussing the personnel costs of the city.”
Peoples referred to sick leave payout as “an antiquated practice” that is uncommon to local government and private industry.
“Employees do not enter jobs and stay for an entire career as they once did,” she said. “Today’s employee is mobile and has many employers over their career span. People entering the workforce today expect higher salaries rather than relying on banked leave 20 years from now.”
Peoples said the goal of city leadership is to accurately portray the financial condition of the city so that appropriate decisions may be made.
“The city council has a great opportunity to take the lead in creating meaningful change to budgetary practices. I applaud their willingness to discuss the uncomfortable issues,” Peoples said.
More Criticism From The Mayor
Though not mentioning anyone by name, Mayor Welch went on with a litany of complaints against the city’s current administrators. Peoples began as city manager in January 2021. She brought on Eric Peterson — her former colleague from Arizona — as the assistant city manager and finance and administration director in April 2021.
In her statement, Welch said the city has lost 26 experienced staff members over the past year, claimed staff morale is the worst she has ever seen and accused city managers of being on a “spending spree.”
“We have hired new administrators with high salaries and benefits — a highly paid assistant city manager, a new human resources manager and an assistant, a communications director with a $183,000 budget and out-of-state persons with relocation assistance,” Welch said. “We have spent money on four costly grievances and four costly arbitrations brought by the fire department, which never filed a grievance before this past year.”
Peoples called it unfortunate that false statements were made about hires and expenditures.
“Salary data is public information, and the city has released it many times. All city salaries, including the hires made during my tenure, are in line with previous salaries, are at market rate, or as the compensation study demonstrated, under the market rate,” Peoples said Wednesday.
In her statement Tuesday night, Welch said she doesn’t know how the city has gone from balanced budgets to the projection of a $4 million deficit. She said she “doesn’t understand the numbers” and that deficit projections, driving cutbacks in city expenditures now and into the future, should be questioned.
The mayor concluded her statement by saying: “I am incredibly worried for the future of our city and am heartbroken for those who have given so much to make this a great place to live and for the destruction I am witnessing. We must deal with this downward spiral.”
Critical Of The Mayor
This was all too much for Council Member David Franklin, who spoke up as the mayor delivered her finals words.
“Let’s challenge the numbers. If you are saying we misspent funds, please direct where we’ve misspent funds. If you think the budget is off, please point to where you think the budget is off. For shame, for shame mayor!” Franklin said.
Franklin added that he didn’t understand “the disgust, the meanness” the mayor has shown toward the city manager over the past year, saying it is “unbecoming of a leader.”
“All you have done is put up barriers. We are trying to move this city forward, yet you don’t want to take the blame for anything that has happened in the past,” Franklin added, addressing the mayor.
He further accused the mayor of wanting to “whitewash” the city’s current financial situation.
Council Member Karen Alexander supported Franklin’s words, saying that the mayor’s statement “was totally disrespectful and unreasonable.” She said the city’s current financial situation did not come about by any decisions made in the past 12 months, and that Webster Groves is not the only city facing financial difficulties during pandemic years.
“I’m with David. Shame on you. You want to take this platform to point a finger at and cast aspersions on people when these practices have been going on for 10 years or more,” Alexander said.
Peoples and Eric Peterson did not comment following the mayor’s statement.
View Of A Former Employee
Accountant Tracy Woods tendered her resignation with the city in October of last year, and is the only former employee willing to speak on the record concerning her experiences under the new administration. She supports the mayor’s claim that morale among employees is low.
“My main reason for leaving was because of the toxic atmosphere that was going on at city hall,” Woods said. “When she (Peoples) first got here, we were all rooting for her to do well and we were all willing to do whatever we could for the good of Webster Groves. But then we learned that everything from the previous administration was wrong, from how we paid firefighters to the way we did payroll. Everything was wrong. She made us feel like we didn’t know how to do our jobs.”
Woods said Peoples runs the show — every aspect of the show.
“The city is losing a lot of people, and it shouldn’t be that way. A lot of us are heartbroken over what has happened. I didn’t feel comfortable there (city hall) any more. At one time we were all at ease because we all worked together. I can’t say that anymore,” Woods said. “We were like children who were afraid. We kept our heads down and our mouths closed because we never knew when momma was going to be mad. A job opportunity opened up for me, and I took it.”