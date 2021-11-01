Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who came out on Make A Difference Day to give their time — and hard work — to so many projects that help people in need, improve the wonderful natural green and water features of our city, and make life better for this community.
It was awe-inspiring to see so many folks of all ages spend their Saturday morning in community service —trimming honeysuckle, removing debris from our stream banks, painting holiday decorations, raking leaves, collecting items for local nonprofits, and more.
We could not have done this significant and well-organized morning without the leadership of city staff members Steve Clark and Yvonne Steingruby. A major thanks to these two hard-working and devoted individuals who have ensured that Make A Difference Day continues to be a successful annual event.
Mayor Gerry Welch,
Webster Groves