Back in early October, during a broadcast of Dave Buck’s “The Buck Stops Here” on 92.9 FM Webster-Rock Hill Radio, Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said her dream was to see the historic Ozark Theatre become the city’s new performing arts center.
Ozark Theatre owner Dan Stevens supports that idea, and while he’s not ready to sell the property at 103 E. Lockwood Ave., he said he is willing to negotiate a lease.
“We are not looking for a top market price, something discounted from that is fine with us,” Stevens said.
Welch recently told the Times that she knows Stevens has been approached by prospective buyers who wanted to use the Ozark as a performance venue. And while those deals fell to the wayside, Welch said it may be time for the city to step up and consider what a contribution the Ozark Theatre would make to the community.
“I don’t know of how much interest this is to the city, but it has been an interest of mine and it has been an interest to the city in the past,” Welch said. “It is also an interest to the folks in this town who are involved in arts, music and historic preservation. It’s something that merits a really good discussion among all interested parties, but perhaps not right now. Perhaps at the beginning of the new year.”
Welch describes the Ozark Theatre as a “treasure.” Opened in 1921 as the single screen, 1,000-seat Ozark Theatre, new construction was added in 1968 and the Ozark was renamed the Webster Cinema until its closing in late 1979. A medical and dental training school occupied the building from 1980 until 1988.
Dan Stevens’ father, John, then bought the building and it became headquarters to the Sterling Pen Co. for the next 10 years. Beginning in 2004, Dan Stevens set out on an expensive, major restoration of the building’s exterior to its original Spanish Mission revival style. His dream was to have the Ozark host theater performances or concerts.
The project would take six years to complete and would cost between $1 million and $1.5 million for the restoration, according to Stevens. Today, Webster Groves is home to one of the oldest and most beautiful remaining motion picture houses in the St. Louis area.
The theatre’s 9,000-square-foot interior, however, while brought up to “a very functional condition,” is not fully restored. The primary heating system, for example, is old, and Stevens has had to rely on an auxiliary system to heat the building.
“In Rome, you are not allowed to change historic buildings. There are still interior features of the original Ozark Theatre, and we believe it would be ill advised to remove them,” Stevens said.
The cost and installation of a new heating system, along with a redesign and other needed updates to the theatre’s interior, could complicate negotiations should the city opt to look into the property for use as a performing arts center.
“There are many variables that go into a leasing equation, particularly one with a property such as this,” Stevens said. “Some of the things that have to be considered are: Who does the maintenance, pays insurance, operational services, modifications, etc. Attempting to quote prices is a bit problematic.”
Mayor Welch said pursuing the Ozark Theatre as a possible city-run performing arts center would require forming a coalition of people who are interested in preserving the building and “creating an exciting venue that would serve the community and serve some of the city’s major institutions,” like The Rep and Opera Theatre.
“I could see a lot of us getting together,” Welch said. “This would be such a valuable contribution to the city. It would speak to our love for historic buildings, our love for the arts, and would bring together some of our major arts institutions. I think there would be such a sense of joy to have the Ozark become a really viable, exciting venue.”
Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevens said the theatre had a “good run” as a jazz club venue. In June of 2011, the theatre was home to an antique mall. It has also hosted theatre and concert groups.
Given the pandemic and the unknown future of concert and performance venues, Stevens agreed with the mayor that the new year may be a better time to take up discussions on the Ozark’s future.
“I think everyone in this industry, or considering this industry, has been set back on our heels by the COVID pandemic,” Stevens said. “It may have permanently changed the operating parameters of concert and performance venues. What worked before COVID certainly does not work anymore and we don’t know what the future holds.
“Masks and social distancing may be with us for a long time,” he added. “They dramatically change the formula for performance venues. I believe everyone in the industry is waiting to see what the future holds.”
Stevens shared that he has stage three leukemia and stage four metastatic prostate cancer. While he said he is not in immediate life-threatening danger, his “fragile” health prompted his move to south Texas for the winter to avoid the dangerous, unhealthy cold of St. Louis.
“Since we do not operate the theatre in winter time, this works out well,” Stevens said.