Despite the “For Sale” sign in front of Oakland Mayor Andrew Stewart’s home, he’s still running for office and plans to serve out his duties until he and his wife move to neighboring Glendale. Stewart is unopposed in the April 4 election.
Stewart said the couple had no plans to move when he filed to run again for mayor during the filing period in late December.
“We had no idea we were going to be buying this house (in Glendale) when I filed for mayor, and by the time we had made a decision my name was already on the ballot,” said Stewart. “I intend to fulfill my duties (until we move), and then step aside.”
Stewart said even though he and his wife are scheduled to close on their new home in April, they may not move until a few months or more after that.
“It’s a very bittersweet time,” he said. “I enjoy serving the citizens. I’ve enjoyed being an alderman for more than 20 years, and then mayor for the last six.”
Stewart became an alderman for the city of Oakland in 1998. He was serving as president of the board in 2017 when then-mayor Paul Marti Jr. resigned for health reasons. Stewart was then appointed by the board to serve out Marti’s remaining term, then was elected to that office in 2018.
Per protocol, Stewart said the president of the board of aldermen presides over meetings if the mayor resigns or is unable to fulfill mayoral duties. Tom Steuby currently serves as president of the board.
“The president of the board typically steps up, so Tom Steuby would preside over the meetings and then the board would decide who would be mayor until the next election,” Stewart explained. “I intend to fulfill my duties up until when we move, but we just don’t know yet when that will be.”