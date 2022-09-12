Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold was recently selected to serve on the Legislative Affairs Committee for the political advocacy group Missouri Municipal League, based in Jefferson City.
The Legislative Affairs Committee reviews and updates the league’s legislative policy statements and recommends the legislative priorities for the upcoming session.
The priorities and policy statements convey to legislators major issues being faced by local governments.
City Attorney Honored
Webster Groves City Attorney Neil Bruntrager was recently recognized in the 29th edition of “Best Lawyers In America” for his high-caliber work in both white collar criminal defense and personal injury litigation.
Inclusion in “Best Lawyers” is based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising more than 12.2 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys.
Bruntrager has been the city attorney in Webster Groves since 2018. He is a partner at Bruntrager & Billings, P.C.