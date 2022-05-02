May the 4th be with you.

May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, is coming to a town near you this Wednesday. It’s a day that, for me, was once a simple and fun day to point out to the kids. In 2013, that day marked something quite the opposite. It’s the day my mom, Connie, passed away and one which now offers mixed emotions. Sad of course for my mom’s passing, but also a little happy for the reasons below.
The day after my mom passed I came up with an idea. Like many people, she had her favorite T-shirts that she wore the most. One in particular was an aqua blue T-shirt she bought in Florida back in the ’80s that said, “Damn Seagulls.” It had splotches of faux seagull poop all over it. I thought it would be a great idea to take that shirt, put it in a frame and hang it by our pool. When we were at my dad’s house the following day looking through old photos, I made sure to grab the shirt.
Fast forward to the day of the funeral. I was sitting at the dining room table eating breakfast, gloomy of course, and just staring at that shirt hanging on the door handle. I thought about when she bought that shirt and how much she loved it — even wearing it the last week of her life.
Lost in thought, time got away from me. Once I snapped out of it, I remembered we had things to take to the funeral. I quickly finished eating, grabbed some stuff and headed out to the car.
Then I saw it.
The entire driver’s side of the car was splattered with bird poop. I put down what I was carrying and got a little angry since I was already running behind and now had to clean the car. I grabbed the hose and started spraying. “Damn birds,” I thought to myself. Then I smiled and started to tear up ... “Damn seagulls.”
I instantly became calm and it actually helped me get through an otherwise horrible day. Thanks, Mom!
That wasn’t the only time something like that happened around May the 4th. A few years later, we went on our one and only family vacation to Disney. It was indeed as magical as it’s claimed to be.
The day before May 4 we were at the Magic Kingdom, a place I hadn’t been to since I was a kid. It was a wonderful day and crowds weren’t too bad. My wife planned out such a great trip, the headaches one normally hears about Disney were nonexistent. Still, it was a long day.
The last ride we had planned was the Jungle Cruise. I, of course, had been thinking about my mom knowing what day was coming up. While waiting in line, I could clearly remember the times I went on this ride when I was little, feeling nostalgic, and wishing my mom was there to go on the cruise with me one last time.
Then I saw it.
The name of our boat was “Congo Connie.” Hi, Mom!
Coincidences? Maybe.
Proof of the supernatural? Maybe.
I guess it all depends on how one chooses to see it. That’s life. We can choose to see things in a way that makes us happy, or we can choose to see things in a way that makes us sad or angry. In the end, it’s nobody’s choice but our own.
May the 4th be with you.
