A few weeks ago, a friend asked me for an opinion on stop signs and brought them to my attention. So I paid attention. Like at the intersections for the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market and the Kirkwood Public Library. And then generally, around Kirkwood.
So few drivers stop and only slow, sometimes slightly, at stop signs. And law enforcement doesn’t seem to notice, and as a result, more of us are becoming used to breaking laws. So, why don’t we remove the signs and replace them with yield signs?
No more common law breaking. And rolling through intersections will seem like the right thing to do.
Jim Hauschultz
Kirkwood