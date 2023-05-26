As the first interested parties traveled to Kirkwood on May 26, 1853, to be the first to buy a lot of land in the newly incorporated town, officials are encouraging all residents to help celebrate 170 years of the city’s history with “Kirkwood Day” on Friday, May 26.
Everyone is encouraged to get out and enjoy Kirkwood — go to a Kirkwood park, eat at a Kirkwood restaurant, shop at a Kirkwood store, go for a walk in one of the city’s beautiful neighborhoods or enjoy a book from the Kirkwood Public Library under an old Kirkwood tree.
“Take this day to soak up all of the wonderful things about Kirkwood,” city officials said.
Residents are encouraged to share what they love about Kirkwood on social media with the hashtag #Kirkwood Day.