Certified Financial Planner® Steve Erken, founder and principal of Maxele Advisors, LLC, easily spells out his philosophy: “When you call, we are here. When you want something done, we get it done. Have questions or needs regarding any financial issue? We can help.”
Erken expresses optimism for the U.S. economy and market: “If clients’ financial plans are sound and market expectations are in line with portfolio allocations, tactical investing during these down turns has historically produced very attractive outcomes.”
“We do comprehensive planning, which involves all aspects of our clients’ financial lives, with a special emphasis on risk management,” Erken added. “We have a limited number of clients to provide this standard of fiduciary care. We are a fee-only fiduciary.
“We do not work for — or owe loyalty to — a bank, insurance company or brokerage house,” he continued. “Many clients of brokerage firms, insurance companies or banks are not aware of conflicts that interfere with providing undivided loyalty. These conflicts can affect fees, recommendations, and even the direction of the financial plan.”
Additionally, Erken advises that individuals should have access to a fee-only, fiduciary advisor, in conjunction with their other sources.
“Utilizing a fee-only advisor to supplement one’s existing source can be very affordable for a one-time or ongoing basis. It never hurts to have a second set of eyes,” he said.
Erken’s wife, Lisa, founded the name Maxele by combining the names of their two dogs — Max and Belle. Erken, who lives in Webster Groves with his wife and three children, said Maxele’s objective “is to delight the client with exceptional service and results, especially during these difficult times.”
20 Allen Ave. #330 • Webster Groves • 314-926-0900