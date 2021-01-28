Knuckles, Matthew, veteran, Former Alderman of Rock Hill, Missouri, president of NAPFE local 912, and president of the Greater St. Louis Black Media Coalition, passed on Jan. 22, 2021.
He was born to Wavie and Dorothy Knuckles on Jan. 13, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Lester; and brother Wavie Jr. He is survived by wife Sharon; daughters Jacqueline (Randy) McCall, Nadja Knuckles, Ajdan Keely Knuckles, and Dajan “Deja” Knuckles; grandchildren Nile, Kenedi, Eden, Khloe, and Kendall; sisters Brenda, Rosalyn “Yonnie” (Rudy) and Valerie; uncle Lawrence Cohen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Feb. 2, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. CST, at William C. Harris Funeral Home, 1645 Redman Ave., St. Louis MO 63138. The funeral will be private for family due to COVID-19.