Baumgart, Matthew David passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of Geri (nee Dressel) and Steve Baumgart; loving father of Aidan and Nora Baumgart; dear brother of Joel (Zosia), Jeremy Michael, Daniel, and Mary Baumgart; dear uncle of Marianna Baumgart; and dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave at E. Lockwood in Webster Groves. Interment is private. Visitation will be at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, on Friday, Feb. 28, 3 - 8 p.m.