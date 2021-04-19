The April 9 WKT reported that Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch was disappointed in the failure of Prop 1, the “use tax.” I’m not disappointed as I generally don’t look favorably on new taxes, especially this one, as I couldn’t make sense of the math.
The estimated revenue was $250,000 per year. At the proposed tax rate of 1.5%, that would necessitate over $16 million each year in online purchases by the 25,000 residents of Webster Groves. I don’t see that as remotely realistic. And, that would require 8,300 families in Webster Groves to purchase the threshold amount of $2,000 per year for the tax to apply, just about every home in the city.
Given the economic diversity of our city, I don’t — and didn’t — see that as possible. Maybe it’s the “new math” that I don’t understand.
James Cunningham
Webster Groves