A former massage therapist employed by a business in Rock Hill has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse.
Alan Cross, 32, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24 in St. Louis County Court to making non-consensual genital contact with the victim while working on her as a massage therapist at MassageLuXe in Rock Hill on Oct. 4, 2019. The Rock Hill Police Department investigated the incident.
Sexual abuse in the second degree is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. Those convicted must register as a sex offender in the state of Missouri.
The victim spoke at Tuesday’s plea hearing.
“It is important to be here today to take my power back,” she said. “In that moment you took advantage of me and thought that I was weak, but that is where you were wrong. I am a strong and powerful female. You took advantage of the wrong girl that day. I am glad to know that justice has finally been served, and I am glad that you have taken ownership for your crime and plead guilty. This guilty plea will follow you for the rest of your life as you will be a registered sex offender.”
In a written statement, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell applauded the victim for her courage.
“I commend this brave and tenacious victim for refusing to accept an act of sexual abuse under the guise of therapeutic massage and for helping the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and the Rock Hill Police Department bring justice,” Bell said.