Another mass murder is already fading from our consciousness! David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, has worked for gun legislation since that massacre. After learning of the recent Monterey City killings in California, he said, “I don’t know what to say anymore.” That sums it up for many!
We have elected officials at the state and federal levels who are unwilling to address the real problem. They all bow to the language of the gun lobby. Afraid of losing that money.
Our problem is an abundance of assault guns in the hands of private citizens. Claiming those weapons are needed to protect your family and defend yourself is disingenuous. Seriously!
Using these guns for hunting ignores the published results of a deer or a pheasant shot with one. A normal magazine for these guns is roughly 30 rounds per magazine. Speed of delivery? Faster than you can imagine.
My condemnation of assault weapons will undoubtedly bring out defenders of the Second Amendment, claiming it’s their right, and yours, to own a gun. Well yes, that’s true. However, the assault rifles were invented for military use. It begs this question of anyone’s ownership: Who are you at war with?
Joyce Nowak
Shrewsbury