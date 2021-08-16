The Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts will both host full-time, in-person learning five days a week — and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
Last week, the districts announced protocols for the 2021-22 school year. While neither district is requiring vaccines for students or staff, mask-wearing is mandatory for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Both districts will be continuing enhanced cleaning efforts and social distancing in schools. Masks will be optional for students outside or when performing physical activities, provided they are social distancing.
District protocols are based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the St. Louis Department of Public Health.
Quarantining will continue in some form for sick students and those exposed to someone with COVID-19. Both districts will be in close consultation with the St. Louis Department of Public Health to make decisions regarding quarantine windows.
To maintain transparency, both districts will continue the use of their online COVID dashboards, which provide information about positive cases in each district.
Extracurricular activities, field trips and athletics will continue during the upcoming school year with COVID mitigation strategies in place, in conjunction with public health guidelines.
Kirkwood parents may enroll their student in virtual learning by Friday, Sept. 3, by filling out a form at www.kirkwoodschools.org/Page/8510. The district’s full COVID mitigation plan can be viewed at www.kirkwoodschools.org/Page/10088.
Webster parents may also elect to enroll their child in the district’s virtual program prior to the start of the year. Last year, district teachers taught virtual classes. This year, however, virtual classes will be offered through the state via the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program. Webster Groves’ full COVID mitigation plan can be viewed at tinyurl.com/4bzrszdx.