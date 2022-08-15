The Webster Groves School District will no longer utilize a COVID infection threshold for moving to a mask-required environment at any of its schools. The decision came following the approval of a new COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan at the Aug. 4 board of education meeting.
While the district’s online COVID dashboard will still be updated and reflect the current infection status of each school, masks will continue to be recommended and not required. The district will notify parents and staff members when a change in St. Louis County’s community COVID level occurs, as well as when the infection rate at any one school goes above 2%. Schools will provide high-quality masks for those who want them.
Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to test for COVID and stay home while awaiting results. Those who test positive are not permitted to return to school for five days. If symptoms improve, the person may return to school, but will be required to wear a mask for the next five days.
The district will continue to provide virtual learning options for students through the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program. Those interested should contact Kristin Denbow at denbow.kristin@wgmail.org.