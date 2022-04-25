Students at Hixson Middle School in the Webster Groves School District are temporarily back to wearing masks following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
As of March 7, the district began recommending, but not requiring, the use of masks in all district buildings. If any building’s COVID positivity rate exceeds 1.5% of its total population, students and staff at that school must wear masks for at least two weeks.
The population of Hixson Middle School is 1,094, meaning a positivity rate of 1.5% is around 16 individuals.
The district’s board of education was also back to wearing masks last week at its regular meeting, following an agreement to adopt the policy of the strictest school at any given time.
Read more about the Webster Groves School District’s COVID mitigation strategies at www.webster.k12.mo.us/Page/23981.