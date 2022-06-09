Due to a regional increase in COVID-19 cases, St. Louis City and St. Louis County health officials on June 6 reissued strong recommendations that residents wear face masks in indoor public spaces and in crowded outdoor places.
Last week, both the city and county moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” category for COVID transmission.
St. Louis County’s hospitalization rate was 11.4 new admissions per 100,000 residents over a recent seven-day period — above the CDC threshold. During that same period, St. Louis City was also above the threshold.
During that time, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals reported a daily average of 39 new COVID-19 patients being admitted.
City and county health departments are partnering to make sure residents know the risks and the strategies that can be taken to reduce those risks, especially if they have conditions that place them at high risk.
The CDC recommends taking the following prevention steps:
• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. Those who are more at risk should wear a mask providing them with greater protection.
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters for everyone age 5 and older.
• Get tested if COVID-19 symptoms appear.
• Take additional precautions to protect high-risk individuals.
Visit revivestl.com for COVID-19 vaccine locations and information. View current community COVID-19 levels at tinyurl.com/2e538yhv.