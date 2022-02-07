Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt claims that cloth and surgical masks are not effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19. I’ve heard virus particles can pass right through a cloth mask without being trapped. So how can a simple mask be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19? Is Mr. Schmitt right?
When a person speaks to another person, he normally faces him, in order for the sound waves to effectively reach that person’s ears. The listener’s ears are facing forward, as are his mouth and nose. In addition to sound waves, which are pressure waves, the speaker’s breath goes along for the ride. If you don’t believe that, have a conversation with someone who has just eaten a slice of raw onion! You’ll receive more than just sound waves. Here’s a simple experiment that doesn’t require the use of onions.
Light a birthday candle, place it a foot from your mouth and blow it out. Then relight it and try again, this time wearing a cloth mask. I tried it and was unable to blow out the candle while wearing a mask. I think what I’ve shown is a simple mask breaks up the airflow and makes it harder to project one’s breath into another person’s face. For an infected person wearing a mask, it’s a lot harder for him to project a mega-dose of virus particles in the other person’s direction.
So ask yourself, if you are speaking with a person who is infected with COVID-19 (or has just eaten an onion), would you prefer he be wearing a mask or not?
John Lonigro
Kirkwood