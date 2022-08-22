The Kirkwood School District will not require masks for any students, staff or visitors for the 2022-23 school year, according to recent updates to the district website’s health services page.
The district will also no longer use building-level thresholds to require masks, nor will it continue to publish the COVID dashboard, which previously shared infection numbers by school building.
If the daily attendance rate drops below 90% for a single day in a specific school, parents of students in that building will be notified prior to the next day of school that masks are recommended, but not required.
Any individuals who are sick are strongly advised to stay home. Those with COVID-19 may return to school after five days if they are fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are improving. Students or staff who were diagnosed positive for COVID will be required to wear a well-fitting mask for five additional days.
Learn more about the district’s COVID safety protocols at www.kirkwoodschools.org/Page/10786.