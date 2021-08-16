While the St. Louis County Circuit Court has issued a temporary restraining order stopping enforcement of the county’s mask mandate that was issued on July 26, the city of Webster Groves will continue its own mask requirement in city buildings.
All employees and guests — regardless of vaccination status — must wear a face covering when indoors on Webster Groves properties. This has been the city’s policy since the county order and will continue due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county, high transmission rates and low vaccination rates.