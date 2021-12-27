As I listen to the data about the quickly rising number of people being diagnosed with COVID and the newest variant Omicron, the decision by Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich to change the mask policy to “recommended” is concerning.
He acknowledges that “the district is moving away from something that is working.” I’m curious why, during the time of rapidly rising new cases of COVID, the district would eliminate the easy-to-implement public health measure of masking? Our students and community deserve to be protected from a frequently mutating virus that we are still learning about.
According the CDC, the tools to deal with COVID include masking “in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission.” Schools fit that criteria for masking! (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html)
I work as a nurse, and I so want COVID to end. COVID has upended health care availability and access. Masking in public spaces is a simple way to protect each other. Let’s work together to eliminate this disruptive and dangerous foe with masking and other tools that research and science develop.
Beth Alseth
Kirkwood