Missouri Gov. Mike Parson sadly does nothing of real importance to stop Missourians from dying due to the coronavirus. Because of Parson, Missourians are tragically without a mandatory mask order. Therefore Missourians must remember — for the sake of themselves, their loved ones and all people’s well being — mask it or casket! Also, social distance and wash hands frequently!
I hope and pray that I will never, ever have to hear my precious grandchildren say to me: “I miss Grandma!” With Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines on the horizon, it’s always good to remember that hope is the bright beacon of light that illuminates all dark places!
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood