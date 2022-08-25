Spangler, MaryBeth. The world lost a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. Mary Elizabeth (MaryBeth) Spangler (nee Bright) passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at age 79. MaryBeth died surrounded by her family. She is now at peace and will live on forever in our hearts.
MaryBeth was born in St. Louis on Sept. 30, 1942, to the late William E. Bright and the late Mary S. Massey. She grew up in Kirkwood, a town she loved and never left. Early in her life, she held multiple positions at Schneithorst Restaurant. Later, she was a team member of Roldan Products Corporation and finally ended her career at Webster University in the alumni department. Her colleagues knew her as a hard worker with a kind soul who was always willing to help out wherever needed.
MaryBeth was a gifted and avid artist from a young age and lover of all things expressionistic. While she had a soft spot for charcoal and photography, painting was her passion and delight. Many charitable events benefited from MaryBeth’s creative mind. She designed and handcrafted many works of art for Circus Flora, St. Joseph Hospital, The Lymphoma and Leukemia Society, The Evangelical Children’s Home, Circle of St. Joseph and Wild Bird Rehabilitation to name a few. She also served on the Boards of Directors for Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments (ALIVE) and Wild Bird Rehabilitation. MaryBeth also participated in local art fairs and shows. Her artistic talents will forever be longed for in the community.
MaryBeth had a joy for life and an indomitable and compassionate spirit. She also loved chocolate, all types of music, gardening, dancing, black and white movies, reading, and rescuing Old English Sheepdogs! She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with dignity and courage. Everyone who knew MaryBeth knew how special she was. She was full of light and always had the brightest smile in the room.
MaryBeth is survived by her husband of 37 years, David Henry Spangler; her three children (with her former husband, the late Joseph Daniel Miller), James Bright Miller (Janis), Beth Ann Miller (Patrick) and Katharine Michelle Miller; her sister, Leslie Ann Wainwright (Nelson); and two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Katie.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Bopp Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. The family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer’s Association as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.