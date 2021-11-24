Stojeba, Mary Therese (née Hippe), known as Therese or simply “T,” passed on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2021, with her husband, children, and grandson by her side.
Therese was an artist and creator of beauty in numerous ways. In the traditional sense, she applied her creativity to mediums spanning from painting on canvas, to landscape design and gardening, to interior décor, jewelry making, and graphic arts. She had a killer fashion sense!
In many ways, she brought beauty to the world with her love and light for her family and friends, brightening spaces around her and the lives of others. T had the wonderful ability to fill a room with laughter and find humor in every circumstance. Her compassion and empathy connected her to the world around her and touched so many lives in the process.
Therese’s family, husband Roger, adult children, Lea, Alex, and Grace, as well as her baby grandson, Leo, had the extraordinary privilege of experiencing the depths of her love.
Her siblings, Phyllis, Bill, Barb, Tom, and Rob, and their spouses, her nieces and nephews, were equally loved by T as they loved her.
Therese donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate in Therese’s memory can contribute to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org/give.
For more information on arrangements, please visit https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/mary-therese-stojeba.