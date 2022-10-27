Spiess, Mary Sue (nee Giampaoli), passed away at age 96, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of 70 years to the late Edward A. Spiess. Mary leaves behind her daughters, Jean (Wayne) Berry and Diane Young; grandchildren, Ellen, Jennifer, Laura, Jesse, Nate, Micah, and Mark; great-grandchildren, Riley, Evan, Jake, Milena, Benaiah, Camila, Caleb, and Caio; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oreste and Pia Giampaoli; and great-granddaughter Analisia. She will be remembered for her feisty sense of humor, her determination and her love of gardening and all things ice cream.
Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood, Missouri. Funeral Service was Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Bopp Chapel. Interment Valhalla Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.