Stoeppelman, Mary. Mary Stoeppelman, of St. Louis, Missouri, was born June 7, 1955, to William and Norma (nee Huether) Perschbacher, and passed away from cancer in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. She was 66 years old.
She was strong, fiercely loyal, generous, fun-loving, and someone who lived for her family, especially her beautiful little granddaughter, Natalie. She was kind, loving, a good listener, a big presence, and a tender heart. After retiring from a career in telecommunications in 2001, she was able to stay home with her daughter until college. In her last six months she was able to provide full time care to her granddaughter, Natalie, which was a special blessing.
She is survived by husband Kurt; daughter Michele; son-in-law Evan Norkus; granddaughter Natalie; seven siblings; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. There will be no visitation; she did not want her family and friends to be exposed to COVID-19. In place of a visitation, family and friends can share stories, photos, and condolences online at www.stlcremate.com.
Contributions can be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Network or Alzheimer’s association.