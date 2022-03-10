Sterling, Mary (nee Stuart), 76, of St. Peters, Missouri, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Sterling; her sister, Carol Bennett (Johnny); and parents, Sterling and Anna Stuart.
Mary is survived by her children, Virginia Davis, Sharon Sterling (Diane), and David Sterling (Liam); her siblings, Donald Stuart, Benjamin (Benny) Stuart (Linda), and Barbara (Barb) McDaniel (Jack); grandchildren Katie, Stephanie, Melissa, and Pablo; great-grandchildren Emma, Olivia, Camryn, Nolan, McKenna, and Everett; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was born on Aug. 13, 1945, in Valley Park, Missouri. She attended Valley Park Schools and, in 1960, married Jim Sterling. Mary was extremely proud of her Valley Park heritage and would often recount stories of growing up in Valley Park to her family and friends.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army soon after they married and Mary traveled to multiple military assignments with him. During their enlistment, she gave birth to their three children.
Upon leaving the service, Jim and Mary settled down with their children in a small house in Kirkwood. Mary worked several jobs but was most proud of her career as a quality control specialist at White-Rodgers. She was a fierce advocate for her family and anyone she saw as an underdog.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, Missouri. The Service will be held at Schrader Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception and celebration of Mary’s life at Young’s Restaurant in Valley Park beginning at noon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Human Society of St. Louis.