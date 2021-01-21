Edgerley, Mary R., 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Kirkwood, Missouri, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Edgerley was born on Oct. 25, 1931, in Woodbury, Pennsylvania, to Elvin and Clara Replogle. She was raised on a farm with six siblings. At the age of 5, she knew she wanted to become a nurse so she could help others. In 1953, that dream was fulfilled with a nursing degree from the University of Pittsburgh where she met her husband, Edward Edgerley. They were married a year later and moved to Kirkwood in 1960.
A longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, she spent her entire life serving others as a nurse, caregiver, neighbor and friend.
Edgerley was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, in 2001. She is survived by six children, Mark (Andrea), Dale (Lorraine), Craig (Marnie), Darla (Grant), Denise (Sean), and Janet (Larry); 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Service is private.