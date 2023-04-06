Jones, Mary M. (nee White), of Kirkwood was received into the waiting arms of Jesus on March 30, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, Grammy, Mimi, “Aunt Pat” and dear friend to many.
She is survived by her husband, David Jones; sons Tom (Cia) and Ted Whittaker; brother, Bob White of Manhattan Beach, California; step-daughters Laura Jones, Leslie Ferry (Bob) and Claudia Jones; grandchildren Sarah Long (Rhett), Tom Whittaker (Hannah), Sydney Whittaker, Ian Whittaker, David Anderton, Scott Anderton, Dylan Strecker (Laurie), Simon Rodriguez, and Maddie (Matt) Bowen; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her parents, Gincie B. and Robert P. White, preceded her in death.
Mary was a lifelong Kirkwood resident who grew up and lived in the same house on E. Jefferson nearly her entire life. She attended Pitman Elementary School and was a proud member of the KHS class of ’52, remaining in close contact with a core group of her girlfriends, joining them on many fun trips over the years.
She worked as a devoted elementary school teacher in the Parkway, Clayton and Kirkwood Districts and spent some of her most fulfilling years as a preschool teacher at K.U.M.
Mary loved all things outdoors, whether it was reading on her screened porch, tending to her beautiful yard and flower gardens, sitting on a beach, hiking around town or in the country with friends or spending time at the cabin. She cherished her many close friendships including those in her book clubs, WISC, DUBS and PEO.
One of her greatest joys was being Grammy and Mimi to her nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She adored them all and was dearly loved in return.
Mary and Dave had a wonderful life of 45 years together. They were adventurous travelers taking memorable trips at home and abroad. Together, they experienced much love and laughter and were blessed with many rich friendships. We will all miss her immensely.
Visitation Tuesday, April 11, 12 to 2 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Memorial Service immediately following. Private family burial. The family asks that you consider donating to The Coldwater Conservation Foundation c/o Mike Gray, 630 Pearl Ave. Kirkwood, MO 63122.