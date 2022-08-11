Durbin, Mary Lu (nee Yeager), passed away a little over a year ago on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home, at the age of 96.
Mary Lu was born Sept. 7, 1924, beloved daughter to the late George W. and Lillian L. (Shannon) Yeager in St. Louis, Missouri. She was united in marriage on June 11, 1949, in University City, Missouri, to James L. Durbin, Sr., who predeceased her in 2010.
Mary Lu attended both Drury College and Washington University, graduating from Washington University in 1946.
Mary Lu was a wonderful and kind person, believing in the innate value of every human being. Throughout her life, Mary Lu was involved in local politics and voting, and worked hard to bring about fair and equitable treatment for all people. She was a member of The League of Women Voters. Mary Lu touched the lives of and was loved by many people.
Being deeply involved in her church, Eliot Chapel Unitarian Church, she played the organ there for over 30 years, as well as served on several committees, most importantly the Social Concerns Committee and The Room at the Inn.
Mary Lu was a lifelong musician and played the piano and the harp. She started accompanying musicians in her high school years, continuing through college. Mary Lu also served as accompanist for her children and their friends as they learned to play their instruments. Music was a huge part of her life. Mary Lu volunteered annually with the St. Louis Christmas Caroling Association beginning in 1956 and carrying through into the late 1990s.
Mary Lu’s greatest strength was her love of and ability and influence with children. In addition to being an excellent and loving mother, Mary Lu worked in the field of early childhood development. She started working with Head Start. Mary Lu soon became a teacher and then the director of Eliot Chapel Nursery School. Mary Lu also designed and ran an experimental nursery school for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in St. Louis City. Her kindness and sheer joy of children allowed her to help hundreds, if not thousands, of children get a good start in life.
In her retirement, Mary Lu established a volunteer tutoring program in the Kirkwood elementary schools to help children read.
Mary Lu is survived by her four children: Jane C. Goode (Paul Trageser) of Harrison, Ohio; James L. Durbin, Jr. of Kirkwood, Missouri; Daniel G. Durbin (Lynne Hepburn) of Kirkwood; and Anne Durbin Scott (Allen A. Scott) of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.
She is also survived by five grandchildren — Seth A. Shasserre (Katie), Michael H. Durbin (Kel), Kit Goode, Laura Engert (Bob), and Ross Durbin — eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, with arrangements to be made through Eliot Chapel Unitarian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Mary Lu Durbin Scholarship Fund at Eliot Chapel Nursery School, 216 E. Argonne, Kirkwood, MO 63122; or to Eliot Chapel Unitarian Church, 100 S. Taylor Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122.