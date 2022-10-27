Harrison, Mary Lou (nee Royster), passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Harrison; dear mother of Carol Jones and the late Edward (surviving Sharon) Harrison and Jeffrey (surviving Nancy) Harrison; dear sister of Margaret “Juanita” (the late Richard) Dudas, Lillian Ann (Robert) Brown and the late Ben D. Royster, Betty Jean (Thomas) McDonald and William Joseph (surviving Judy) Royster; dear grandmother of Ben (Jill) Jones, Edward Hap Harrison, Donley Elaine (Chad) Adams, Matthew (Tricia) Harrison, Emily Harrison and the late Jeffrey Wade (surviving Sarah Bennet) Harrison and Matthew Luke Harrison; dear great-grandmother of 14; and great-great-grandmother of six.
Memorial visitation was at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, on Friday, Oct. 21.
Mrs. Harrison was a member of St. Peter’s Quilters. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Missouri Botanical Garden or the American Heart Association appreciated.