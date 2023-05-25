Grone, Mary Lee (née Briece). Mary Lee Grone of Kirkwood passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, at the age of 92. She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Mike) Harris and Tootie (Richard) Burns; her sons, Rich (Toni) Grone and Jack Grone (Alastair Anderson); and her four grandchildren: Mary Catherine, Lily and Margot Burns, and Matt Harris.
Mary Lee was born on July 21, 1930, in Washington, Missouri, the only child of Leo and Mary Briece. She graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1947. After graduating from the University of Alabama and working briefly as a journalist in St. Louis, she became a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta. Years later in the 1970s, while raising her four children (and shuttling them to soccer and baseball/softball practices, swim meets, orchestra rehearsals and hundreds of other activities), she returned to the workforce and spent two decades working at Washington University School of Medicine, including many years in the medical library.
She was an independent woman, a critical thinker and an avid newspaper reader who enjoyed discussing local and national people and events, often while her cat Beulah dozed nearby. She enjoyed her many trips to Europe, including to France, Switzerland, Italy and Great Britain, although Crete with its magnificent ruins was her favorite. In summers she could often be found soaking up the sunshine at Treecourt swim club, where she had many friends.
She had a special fondness for Kirkwood and its public schools; she regarded them as forward-thinking yet firmly grounded in common sense, just as she was. The scholarship she recently established for the Kirkwood School District Foundation under the Grone family name awarded its first scholarship this year.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church in Kirkwood on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. Interment following at St. Peter Cemetery in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kirkwood School District Foundation or Forest Park Forever. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.