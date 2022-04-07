Shaw, Mary Judith (nee McKee), Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away on March 19, 2022, at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Vincent E. Shaw. She was the loving mother of four children — Eddie, Greg, Mimi (Teddy) Phelan and Jeff (Michaela) Shaw.
Judy (Gaga) was loved by her nine grandchildren: Michael, Patrick and Mary Shaw; Clare, Teddy and Mae Phelan; and Mark, Maggy and Francie Shaw.
Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe and Mark McKee. She was a loving aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to all.
Judy loved being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her husband in Boca Grande, Florida. Judy made friends everywhere she went and will be greatly missed by all. She lived a life centered in Christ. She was co-founder of Friends of the Rural Parish Workers, and a member of both Knights of the Holy Sepulchre and Knights of Malta. She received the Silver Palm of Jerusalem Award.
We thank Dr. Pablo Dayer, nephrologist, and the staff at NxStage Kidney Care for their help and care of Judy.
Mass was held at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rural Parish Clinic of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, 20 Archbishop May Drive, St. Louis MO 63119; or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660 — www.misericordia.com. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.