Owens, Mary Jo (nee Davis), passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Homer Davis; by her sisters, Marguerite Bailey and Betty Kubik; and brother Martin Davis.
She was the loving mother of Gayle (Rick) Froehlich, Joyce (Gary) Sheldon, John (Jane Cole) Owens and the late Janet (the late David) Barr; dear grandmother of Greg (Kathy) and Ryan (Angel) Froehlich; Kelly (Ben) Thorpe, Ted (Cheryl) Sheldon, Emily (Eric) LeFlore, David (Roxanne) Barr, Rebecca (Patrick) Randall and Jennifer (Jude) Pyle; dear great-grandmother of 19; dear great-great-grandmother of two; and dear aunt, cousin and friend.
“Blessed with a beautiful voice and willingness to share her talents to uplift and entertain.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.