Skadden, Mary Jane (Gigi) (nee Vespa), age 103, died in her sleep with her family at her bedside, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in St. Louis.
Jane was born to Vincent and Marguerite (nee Intinerelli) Vespa on July 10, 1919. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Illinois, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, George; her brothers, Mario, Fred, George, Joseph, Michael, Edward; and her sisters, Clara (Harris), Hilda Vespa, Rose Vespa and Geraldine Vespa.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Lanna; son-in-law, Jon Furst; granddaughter, Emily Jane Furst; and several nieces and nephews.
A 1937 graduate of Springfield High School, Jane dreamt of nursing school but was never able to attend. Greatly valuing education, she supported both her daughter’s and granddaughter’s educational dreams.
Music and dance were constant themes throughout her life. She met George Skadden at a Lawrence Welk Concert. They married on May 9, 1943, and she traveled with him to his assigned stateside Army camps until George was deployed to the U.S. 3rd Army in England and then France/Germany (Patton). Following his return, they danced to a televised Lawrence Welk in their living room most Saturday nights.
She liked her Italian singers like Sinatra and Tony Bennett, but old standards by Rod Stewart and some of Michael Jackson’s music had her rocking even as her health declined in her final month.
Jane was, in some ways, a woman ahead of her time, balancing the demands of a devoted wife and mother while working full-time jobs for 37 years. She was hardworking, uncompromising, generous, funny, frugal, private and infinitely more. She worked for the Illinois State Police for some time before transferring to what is now known as the Illinois Department of Transportation. She retired from IDOT as an accountant on Dec. 31, 1991.
Jane was wildly talented with fabrics and was an exacting seamstress and tailor. She was the fabric whisperer. She made everything from clothes for Lanna (and her Barbie doll) to designing and creating her daughter’s wedding dress. In her prime, she designed and created dance costuming for Kiki Costume Convertibles (Chicago) and Jo and Joey Mack School of Dance. She made breathtaking, often entirely hand-stitched quilts.
Technically named Mary Jane, she was always known as Jane, until toddler/granddaughter Emily, pronounced that Jane was “Gigi” at a dramatic moment. For those who witnessed it, Jane’s new grandma name became Gigi.
Fighting dementia and fearing clinical care, Jane accepted an offer of help from daughter Lanna and her family in St Louis, where they all lived together for five years. Approaching her 100th birthday, a stumble in Jane’s physical health made caring for her at home impossible. They found the help they needed at Parc Próvence, a residential memory care center in Creve Coeur, Missouri, where unexpectedly wonderful staff protected her during COVID, cared for her gently, surrounded her with art, music and dance, and created moments of joy and humor that helped her family be a part of her final dance.
Private family graveside ceremonies will be held. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, take a moment to hug someone dear or do a random act of kindness in her honor.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL.
