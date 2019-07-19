Mary Iona Barenkamp (nee Headrick)

Barenkamp, Mary Iona (nee Headrick). Mary Iona Barenkamp, 94, died July 6, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Webster Groves for 64 years. She was born in Anutt, Missouri, on July 15, 1924, to the late Rev. S.C. Headrick and Pearl Headrick.
Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Walter John Barenkamp; dear mother of Deborah Roberson (John Sommerauer) and Patricia Cordes (Jim), and the late Stephen Barenkamp; cherished “Mema” to Carolyn Moore, Anne Barenkamp (Jake Fisher), Julia Moore and Kyle Roberson.
Mary began her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Anutt, graduated with honors from Soldan High School in St. Louis, and earned a degree in commerce from Central Methodist College. She worked for Ralston Purina, then spent many years teaching; however, she was most proud of her family.
She was an avid bridge player, playing into her 90s. She was a committed community volunteer, receiving the Distinguished Volunteer Award from Barnes Hospital in 2010, where she volunteered for 42 years. She was a PEO for over 50 years, holding many leadership positions. She was active in Webster United Methodist nearly 60 years, including Circle, Women’s Society and later UMW, where she held numerous leadership positions, and also taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school, and set up the first church nursery.
Mary was known for her warm and welcoming home, as well as her homemade chocolate chip cookies, cheesecakes and birthday cakes! She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Webster United Methodist, 600 N. Bompart, Webster Groves, 63119. If desired, memorial gifts may be sent to Webster United Methodist or to Central Methodist University, 411 Central Methodist Square, Fayette, Missouri, 65248. Services through Bopp Chapel.